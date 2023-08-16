Gwynedd Council has received national recognition for the way it looks after staff well-being.
The council has held on to its Gold Standard award in the National Health Quality Framework for another year. The national framework is run by the Welsh Government to promote and improve health and wellbeing in the workplace.
The award recognises good practice when it comes to staff health and wellbeing with the focus on avoidable health disorders and conditions.
This is seen as a positive way to reduce staff absences and to prevent disruption or delays to Council services.
In its presentation to inspectors, the council showed how the health and well-being of staff has been at the forefront of leadership’s minds during the restoration of services following the pandemic period and also during a period of operational restructuring.
Cllr Menna Tenholme, Cabinet member for the Corporate Support Department, said: “This is very good news and I would like to congratulate everyone who has contributed towards this success. I’m extremely pleased that the council has held on to the Gold Standard consistently since 2011, which is testament to the fact that the council is a good place to work.
“As one of the county’s biggest employers – which is responsible for maintaining essential services including care and education – it is vital that the council looks after its most important resource – its staff. It gives us all great sense of pride to hear that the assessors recognised that the council is on the right track and continually introducing new ways of looking after the health and well-being of our staff.
“I was pleased to hear of the arrangements and procedures in place to ensure that the physical and mental well-being of staff is given proper care and attention. Also, of the proactive ways in which the council supports staff with physical and mental health matters.
“For example, the council supports national and international campaigns and promotes ways staff can stay fit and to be more active in their leisure time. In addition, the council encourages staff to be open about their mental health and has provided guidance to managers on how to deal with issues if they arise.”
The National Health Quality Framework is funded as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Healthy Wales in Action’ programme and implemented by Public Health Wales.