Gwynedd Council is reminding residents and visitors to keep themselves and those around them safe this bank holiday weekend by planning their visit in advance.
If you are heading to the mountains or planning to enjoy the magnificent coast and lakes, the message is clear – be considerate to others and to treat communities and the environment with respect
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, Cabinet member for the Environment, said: "Our message to people during the summer holiday period is to plan their visit and activities in advance. Use the appropriate car parks and make the most of the bus services available to explore the area.
"The Sherpa bus service runs regularly and connects popular routes around Yr Wyddfa, this of course is in addition to the wider network of public transport and community initiatives to help you get from A to B. Why not take the stress out of your adventure by parking in one of the many appropriate carparks before heading for the mountains of Eryri and other popular local attractions by bus.
“We ask motorists to respect the parking restrictions and keep the roads clear and safe. Irresponsible parking can make it very difficult for emergency services vehicles to pass.
"We will be working closely with our partners to monitor parking trends and to take the appropriate enforcement steps against those motorists who park illegally.”
Details of all public bus services in Gwynedd are available on the council website www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/transport and if you are unsure of car park locations, useful information is also available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/parking A significant number of the Council's car parks also offer a 'Paybyphone' app payment method on the phone.
Gwynedd’s coastline is spectacular, but it is important that everyone who visits is aware of the dangers of the coast and treats the natural environment with respect.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Cabinet member for Economy and Community said: "If you will be enjoying Gwynedd’s coastline and beaches over the holidays, then please check the weather forecast, be aware of the tides and remember to treat the sea with respect.
"Do not risk bathing if you are not confident that you are able to swim to shore safely and remember to tell someone where you are going. If you are sailing, then please ensure that you have all safety equipment on board and be considerate of others by complying with navigation rules.
“Please be considerate if you come to the beach in a car or other vehicle. If the car park is full, please think about going to another beach or attraction.”
More information about visiting Gwynedd’s coastline safely can be found here: https://www.visitsnowdonia.info/beaches-and-coastline
Cllr Jeffreys added: "Whatever your plans – if you’e heading to the seaside, planning to explore the numerous paths and trails or want to discover our fantastic lakes and rivers – please respect the local environment and community by disposing of your rubbish responsibly by either putting it in a public bin or by taking it home. Dog owners should also always pick up and dispose of their pet’s mess and conform with local regulations.”
More useful information about planning ahead can also be found on both the Eryri Monuntains and Coast website: www.ymweldageryri.info/plan-your-visit or the the Eryri National Park website: www.snowdonia.gov.wales/visit/plan-your-visit/