Harlech Foodservice has delivered a lifeline to struggling families on the Llŷn, donating a van full of goods to Pwllheli Food Bank.
The family firm has supported the food bank since it started 13 years ago.
Its latest donation included staples like pasta and sauces alongside Christmas treats like mince pies and chocolates.
Representatives Ursula Scurrah-Price and Mel Amor handed over the haul, which also included toiletries and cleaning products.
Food Bank Chair David Hill said: “The inspiration for founding the food bank came 13 years ago when a lady who is still a member of the congregation was at a supermarket in the town and saw someone putting items back on the shelves because she couldn’t afford them.
“It has gone on from there and been very successful and it’s not just for Pwllheli but for the whole of the Llŷn.
“Although it is based here in the church it is independent. We pay rent like anyone else and we’re here every Tuesday and Friday, from 12 noon-2pm for donations, and from 2pm -3pm for our customers.”
“Harlech Foodservice have been long-time donors and we’re very grateful for their support along with the supermarkets, Aldi, Lidl and ASDA.”
Food Bank customers are referred by Social Services, GP practices and charities and volunteers making food parcels for singles, couples and families estimate they provide 1,500 meals a year.
Ursula, Harlech’s Gwynedd Business Development Manager, said: “The Pwllheli Food Bank volunteers are doing a fantastic job providing a vital service for so many people who are really struggling.
“At Harlech we believe in getting involved in the community where we operate and this Christmas we have been distributing donations to food banks across Wales and into England but Gwynedd is where the business started and it remains very important to us.”
Food bank volunteer Maureen Jones said: “We are independent so we rely entirely on donations and grants which we apply for.
“The more well-known we get the more people in need will come to us. The economic situation at the moment makes it very difficult, even for those who are working.
“Summer demand is actually higher than at this time of year because although in a holiday area there is more seasonal work children are at home and not getting free school meals.
“Rural areas also experience a different kind of poverty to the South Wales valleys. It’s more hidden in rural areas like Gwynedd but it still exists and this is an extremely expensive time of year for families.”
Harlech Foodservice Managing Director Mark Lawton said: “We see ourselves as a business that operates throughout Wales and in the North West and Midland counties of England but our heart is in Gwynedd and we like to support our important local good causes whenever we can.
“We believe in helping people and although it might be hard to believe that such a beautiful part of the country needs food banks that is sadly the case and we’re happy to do our bit.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.