A woman whose son died in a Gwynedd car crash will hand-deliver a 100,000-signature petition to Downing Street calling for stricter licensing laws for young drivers.
Crystal Owen started the petition following the death of her son Harvey, 17, and his friends, Hugo Morris, 18, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Jevon Hirst, 16. The four teenagers from Shrewsbury died when their car overturned in a ditch near Garreg in November 2023.
Crystal is calling on the government to introduce graduated driving licences, a system that gradually introduces new drivers to full driving privileges.
She and the mothers of five other young car crash victims will deliver the petition to Downing Street this Wednesday, 2 April, at 2pm.