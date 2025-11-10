The people of Gwynedd have paid their respects to those who died in war with remembrance services, moments of silence and creative tributes.
The Mayor of Bala, Dilys Evans, placed a wreath on behalf of Bala Town Council during a ceremony at the cenotaph on Sunday, 9 November.
Among the many others there too were Bala Fire service cadets, who paid their respects.
Creative Criccieth presented poignant tributes to fallen heroes, and their dramatic gown of poppies was put on display once again.
Doris O'Keefe was in Aberdyfi and witnessed a march to the War Memorial from St Peter's Church, and The Chatty Crafters at Barmouth's WI installed Remembrance Day Post Box Toppers as part of their acts of remembrance.
