The people of Gwynedd have paid their respects to those who died in war with remembrance services, moments of silence and creative tributes.

The Mayor of Bala, Dilys Evans, placed a wreath on behalf of Bala Town Council during a ceremony at the cenotaph on Sunday, 9 November.

Among the many others there too were Bala Fire service cadets, who paid their respects.

The Mayor of Bala, Dilys Evans, placed a wreath on behalf of Bala Town Council
The Mayor of Bala, Dilys Evans, placed a wreath on behalf of Bala Town Council (Picture supplied)

Bala Fire service cadets paid their respects
Bala Fire service cadets paid their respects (Picture supplied)

Creative Criccieth presented poignant tributes to fallen heroes, and their dramatic gown of poppies was put on display once again.

Creative Criccieth presented poignant tributes to fallen heroes
Creative Criccieth presented poignant tributes to fallen heroes (Pictue supplied)

Criccieth's gown of poppies
Criccieth's gown of poppies (Picture supplied)

Doris O'Keefe was in Aberdyfi and witnessed a march to the War Memorial from St Peter's Church, and The Chatty Crafters at Barmouth's WI installed Remembrance Day Post Box Toppers as part of their acts of remembrance.

Aberdyfi Remembrance Service March to the War Memorial at St Peter's Church. Photo: Doris O'Keefe
Aberdyfi Remembrance Service March to the War Memorial at St Peter's Church. Photo: Doris O'Keefe (Doris O'Keefe)
The Chatty Crafters at Barmouth's WI installed their Remembrance Day Post Box Toppers
The Chatty Crafters at Barmouth's WI installed their Remembrance Day Post Box Toppers (Picture supplied)