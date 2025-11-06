A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop, and resisting arrest after allegedly leaving the scene of a collision on the A470.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South said they received a report of a vehicle involved in a collision on the A470 in which the driver failed to stop, on Wednesday, 5 November at 7pm.
“Officers located the vehicle on the A470 near Mallwyd and by 7.24pm a 36-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, fail to stop, and for resist arrest,” a police spokesperson explained.
“He is now in police custody and is awaiting interview and evidential review.”
