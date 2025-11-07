Aberdovey Art Society’s last workshop of the year took place on Tuesday, 4 November at Neuadd Dyfi.
The workshop was very well attended.
Jane Lloyd started it by talking about her career in art. She showed a few pieces of her work and then talked about the paper and pencils she used to create the autumn leaf. Graphite pencils were used for the outline of the leaf before workng with the colour pencils on smooth white paper.
Artists were given a photo of an autumn leaf which they had to copy. She showed how to break down an object into simple shapes.
After drawing the structure of the leaf the artists were asked to look at the colours within the leaf and were shown how it could be replicated with pencils with often several layers together, blending the colours starting with the palest and then building up the deeper colours to get the final effect.
This was an enjoyable day and art work produced was of a high quality.
