A Gwynedd man who aimed an imitation firearm at two people has been jailed.
Mark Griffiths, 29, of Lon Helen, Caernarfon, appeared at Mold Crown Court on 11 March after admitting to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
On 15 September, Griffiths was in the Lon Y Bron area of Caernarfon when he pointed an imitation pistol towards another man and his mother following a confrontation, leaving them fearful for their lives.
Griffiths, known locally as Mark Fango, then turned and walked back to his flat.
Armed police attended shortly after and arrested him.
He was jailed for four years and six months. He was also handed a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victims.
DC Saran Henderson said: “This was a terrifying incident not only for the victims who Griffiths pointed the firearm towards, but for the wider community.
“This will have a lasting impact on the residents of Caernarfon, especially the children who witnessed the incident.
“I would urge anyone with information about those who carry weapons, or imitation weapons in public, to contact police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”