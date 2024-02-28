Y Fic Llithfaen has been named Best Pub in Wales at the Countryside Alliance awards.
The Gwynedd pub faced strong competition but received the top accolade at the Countryside Alliance Awards ceremony in Cardiff on Tuesday night (28 February).
The Welsh Woolshed in Rhoslefain were the runners-up in the Rural Enterprise category. Pysgod Llyn Seafood in Pwllheli also made it through to the final stages of the awards with a nomination in the food and drink category.
Praising the pub Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: ‘’Dwyfor Meirionnydd is extremely fortunate to have so many outstanding small enterprises which contribute so much to both our local economy and to community life.
“I am delighted that Tafarn Y Fic, Llithfaen was victorious at these awards, and what better accolade than being named Best Pub in Wales - a recognition of years of service to the local community, and emulating the success of Y Madryn Arms, Chwilog who won the title last year.
“I would also like to commend The Welsh Woolshed and Pysgod Llyn for reaching the final and in doing so, showcasing the wealth of small business talent which our constituency has to offer.’’
Liz Saville Roberts MP added: ‘’I am immensely pleased to hear that Tafarn Y Fic has been crowned Best Pub in Wales at the Rural Oscars in Cardiff.
“Y Fic is an integral part of community life in Llithfaen and a focal point for socialising and community events. It is of course the oldest community-run pub in the UK and my husband and I bought our first home a few doors down from Y Fic, with my husband working at the pub.
“We have very fond memories of our time living in Llithfaen and Y Fic was, and remains a welcoming part of community life. Huge congratulations to the team and well done to both The Welsh Woolshed and Pysgod Llyn for reaching the final in what was a fierce competition.”
The Countryside Alliance Awards are an annual celebration of rural businesses that go above and beyond, supporting their local economy and being the unsung heroes of their community.
Nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’, the awards are now in their 17th year and are the Countryside Alliance’s platform for celebrating rural businesses, produce and communities. The awards are public-nomination-led, meaning businesses are nominated by their loyal customers who value their remarkable contribution to the local area.