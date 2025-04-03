People in Gwynedd are being asked to donate their loose change to help fund a life-changing guide dog.
Guide Dogs Cymru and Gwynedd Council are appealing to people to put their coins to good use.
The council has agreed to site the charity’s iconic dog-shaped collecting boxes at all eight recycling centres across the county, giving the people of Gwynedd an opportunity to support life-changing services by donating any unwanted foreign currency, or UK coins and notes that are no longer valid.
Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cabinet member for the Environment said: "Cyngor Gwynedd recycling centres are very popular sites, with well over 50,000 people visiting each year in order to recycle and dispose of various domestic items.
"Through collaboration with Guide Dogs Cymru, collection boxes have been placed at eight Council centres across the county. This gives the people of Gwynedd an opportunity to support this important charity and ensures that there is also a use for foreign currency or old coins.”
The dog-shaped boxes are easy to spot and fun to use. They will accept foreign coins and banknotes, whether current or withdrawn, old UK coins and banknotes, pre-decimal currency such as crowns or shillings, and even metal tokens. Donations will then be converted thanks to the charity’s partnership with Leftover Currency to help provide life-changing services.
Ruth Evans, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We know people love to recycle, and we’re delighted that Cyngor Gwynedd is helping them to put their leftover items to good use. Travellers often have foreign currency in their pockets or bags when they return from holiday, and we’ve all found coins down the back of the sofa while we’re spring cleaning! Donating a handful of loose change can help Guide Dogs provide life-changing services.”