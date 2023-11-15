House prices increased slightly, by 0.8 per cent, in Gwynedd in September, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.6 per cent over the last year.
The average Gwynedd house price in September was £213,462, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8 per cent increase on August.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices decreased 0.9 per cent, and Gwynedd was above the 0.5 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Gwynedd rose by £1,300 – putting the area ninth among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in Wales was in Monmouthshire, where property prices increased on average by 4.7 per cent, to £368,000.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Blaenau Gwent lost 11.2 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.