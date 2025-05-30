A farmer who stole 73 sheep from a farm near Newcastle Emlyn has been handed a suspended prison sentence by magistrates after appearing in court to admit the thefts.
Hywel Williams, of Taldrum, Llanddeusant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing 73 sheep from Glasfryn Farm in Rhydlewis belonging to Rhodri Llyr Evans on 17 March this year.
The sheep were all lamb yearling ewes with the appearance of a continental cross ewe similar to a Texel cross.
The court heard that after a public appeal, Dyfed-Powys police recovered most of the animals, from land owned by Williams as well as from an auction mart and a local abattoir, where the sheep were found without their identifying ear tags.
Several more were given to another farmer to pay off a debt, the court heard.
Williams was charged with theft by Dyfed-Powys Police on 10 May following the public appeal, reported in the Cambrian News.
In a statement at the time, Dyfed-Powys Police Inspector Matthew Howells confirmed that 63 ewes were recovered by police thanks to public help.
Insp Howells said: “I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal, and the appeal from the owner, which was shared over 700 times.
“The support from farming communities near and afar has been vitally important in securing a positive outcome.
“I’d also like to thank those who came forward with information which enabled my officers to respond quickly, ensuring the safe return of these animals to their rightful owner.”
Williams, who manages his 113-hectare farm together with his elderly uncle, told the court he had acted because of financial pressure but understood his actions were “unacceptable”, Williams added that he “deeply” regretted stealing the sheep and “feels ashamed”.
Evans told the court the incident had put “unbearable stress” on his business and personal life.
Magistrates handed Williams a 12 month jail sentence suspended for 24 months.
The court heard that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Williams “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property, and failed to consider the impact on your neighbours, friends and the wider farming community as well as human health with the risk of disease spreading.”
The sentence was suspended, magistrates said, because there was “strong mitigation”, Williams had “shown remorse” and had “previous good character.”
The court also heard Williams had personal circumstances including his mental health, and an immediate custodial sentence would have an impact on his elderly uncle.
Williams was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 250 hours of unpaid work.
Williams was ordered to pay compensation of £5,166.50.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £187.
Farmers across the UK have witnessed an increase in both small and large scale livestock thefts, police forces warned last year.
The most recent figures show that the crime cost farmers £2.7 million in 2023.
