A Gwynedd silver band has raised £2,500 for the Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) charity.
The Royal Oakeley Silver Band has presented the cash to the WAA.
The money was raised from one of the silver band’s concerts, which took place earlier this year.
In the photograph from left to right is a member of the air ambulance crew with Keith Dunne, managing director of Abererch Sands Holiday Centre and the main sponsor. Next to him is band leader Paul Wilson with two band members, Nigel Beavan and David Bisseker and another member of the air ambulance crew.