Gwynedd’s 11-25 year olds are being asked to complete a survey so the Youth Service can understand your experiences, opinions and needs.
The service will use the information to improve the support on offer.
A Youth Service spokesperson said: “This survey gives you the chance to openly share your thoughts and ideas, helping us shape services that truly reflect what’s important to you.
“We will use these findings to assess what is working well and to identify areas where we can make changes or improvements.
“Your voice is essential as we plan and develop future services.
“Thank you for taking the time to contribute – you’re making a difference to our service and the future of young people!”