The 98th Annual Conference of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Wales, hosted by Gwynedd Caernarfon Federation, will be held at Galeri Caernarfon on Wednesday, 22 March.
The conference, based on the theme ‘Women Making a Difference’, will be a hybrid event and run from 10.45am to 4pm.
The event will be addressed by the following guest speakers: Chrissie Booth, NFWI vice-chair; Debra Drake, finalist on the 2022 BBC Great British Sewing Bee; Mali Parry-Jones, long-standing RNLI volunteer situated on the Llŷn Peninsula; Ize Adava, soil and environmental scientist, climate change mitigation researcher, educator and public health advocate.
Ms Roberts said: “There are still so many barriers facing women from all backgrounds, and there are still very few women in decision-making roles. Women can make such a difference if they are given a chance to take control of their own lives and have the freedom to make choices and have the ability to lead happy and productive lives.
“We are looking forward to hearing from women who have made a difference in their communities.”
