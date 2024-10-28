Waste and recycling staff at Cyngor Gwynedd have this month been showing their support for breast cancer awareness by wearing pink while conducting their rounds.
October is breast cancer awareness month and staff across the Waste and Recycling Services decided to play their part.
A number of collection crews, staff from the treatment sites and bin distribution team will be wearing pink hats/ tops as part of the Wear it Pink campaign benefitting the Breast Cancer Now research and support charity.
“Every one of us is a father, husband, son or relation to someone that could be affected by breast cancer. A number of us know women who have had breast cancer, so we were eager to do our bit to raise awareness,” said Darron Roberts, a member of Cyngor Gwynedd’s waste collection crew.
“It’s a small thing for us to wear pink, but if it makes someone out there to think about the importance of going to see the doctor if they’re concerned about something, then it’s certainly worth it.”
Dafydd Williams, Head of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Environment Department added: “We are delighted that the crews have decided to do something so positive to raise awareness about this condition and thank them for their effort.”