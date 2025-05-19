The Cambrian pathfinder rail tour travelled through Powys and Gwynedd on Friday (16 May).
Andy O’Regan sent us pictures and video of the train as it toured through Gwynedd.
The train left Bristol Templemeads at 5.57am.
It went through Machynlleth on its way to Dovey Junction, Penhelig and Aberdovey, and passed through Tywyn at 12.29pm. From there it travelled through Tonfannau, Llwyngwril, Fairbourne, Morfa Mawddach before stopping briefly in Barmouth at 12.58pm.
It left there at 13.03pm to stations along the route including Llanber, Llanbedr, Harlech, Talsarnau, Penrhyndeudraeth and Porthmadog where the service stopped at 14.04pm to drop passengers off.
At 14.07pm it departed to Criccieth for a service stop to drop more passengers off (14.17pm) before travelling on to Penychain, Abererch and its final stop, Pwllheli, arriving at 14.33pm.
The Pathfinder Railtours website says: “This rail excursion offers a wide variety of joining points, whilst travelling in comfort on a through train to one of the most spectacular railway lines in Britain.
“Helter-skelter downhill to Machynlleth and to Dovey Junction, where we take the north side of the Dyfi Estuary, running on a seawall towards Aberdyfi, then turn north to Tywyn, onto the cliffs at Friog and down to cross the Morfa Mawddach estuary on the famous half mile viaduct to Barmouth/Abermaw.
“On then past the great fortress at Harlech to Minffordd and across the Glaslyn Estuary, with views (weather permitting to Y Wyddfa/Snowdon) before Porthmadog.
“A final run, much of it close to the shoreline, leads past Criccieth to the end of the line at Pwllheli.”
Andy took photographs and video of the train on its way to and from Pwllheli.