The Cambrian pathfinder rail tour is travelling through Powys and Gwynedd today (Friday, 16 May).
Andy O’Regan posted one of his pictures of the train, taken during a previous visit, on social media.
“The Cambrian pathfinder rail tour will be due through Tywyn twice today,” he said.
“I’ll put the live times in the comments, remember to always view safely.”
The train left Bristol Templemeads at 5.57am.
It has gone through Machynlleth on its way to Dovey Junction, Penhelig and Aberdovey, and will go through Tywyn at 12.29pm. From there it travels through Tonfannau, Llwyngwril, Fairbourne, Morfa Mawddach and stops briefly in Barmouth at 12.58pm.
It departs at 13.03pm to stations along the route including Llanber, Llanbedr, Harlech, Talsarnau, Penrhyndeudraeth and Porthmadog where the service stops at 14.04pm to drop passengers off only.
At 14.07pm is departs to Criccieth for a service stop to drop more passengers off (14.17pm) before travelling on to Penychain, Abererch and its final stop, Pwllheli, arriving at 14.33pm.
The Pathfinder Railtours website says: “This rail excursion offers a wide variety of joining points, whilst travelling in comfort on a through train to one of the most spectacular railway lines in Britain.
“Helter-skelter downhill to Machynlleth and to Dovey Junction, where we take the north side of the Dyfi Estuary, running on a seawall towards Aberdyfi, then turn north to Tywyn, onto the cliffs at Friog and down to cross the Morfa Mawddach estuary on the famous half mile viaduct to Barmouth/Abermaw.
“On then past the great fortress at Harlech to Minffordd and across the Glaslyn Estuary, with views (weather permitting to Y Wyddfa/Snowdon) before Porthmadog.
“A final run, much of it close to the shoreline, leads past Criccieth to the end of the line at Pwllheli.”