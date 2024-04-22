A Gwynedd woman was lying on a road at night when she was hit by a car and killed.
An inquest has heard how Anna Llewelyn Roberts, 27, had been walking home on an unlit road near Pwllheli when she was hit by a car in the early hours of 20 August 2022.
It would have been almost impossible for the driver to have seen Ms Roberts, the inquest heard.
Ms Roberts had been at a nightclub in Pwllheli on the night she died and was walking to her home three miles away in
Y Ffôr.
She was hit by a car on the main A449 road. It was driven by David Wyn Jones.
Tests showed Ms Roberts was more than twice over the legal limit of alcohol to drive.
Ms Roberts would have died immediately from multiple injuries, including to her head.
A statement from Ms Roberts' mother was read out at the inquest.
It said that her daughter, who worked for TV company Rondo, would be "sorely missed".
"She lived for her partner, her daughter and her work," said Mrs Roberts.
"She had so many plans for them and adventures."
She leaves behind her partner, Iwan and her daughter, Erin.