Gwynedd chef ‘Flamebaster’ is back with a new series on S4C.
This time Chris Roberts is in Japan to get a taste of the country’s cuisine.
In Llond Bol o Japan, he’ll meet some of the country’s top chefs and people from Wales who have fallen in love with the place.
The three-part series airs from 9 December at 9pm on S4C. The entire series is available to stream on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
Chris’s journey begins in Fukuoka on Japan’s most southerly island, where he meets social media star and sushi master Chef Takayoshi Watanabe.
There’s one type of food Chris is particularly keen to try – Chef Taka’s famous burger, but this is no ordinary burger, it’s a culinary experience.
To thank Chef Taka for the warm welcome, Chris uses local Japanese produce to create a fiery feast that celebrates the best of both Welsh and Japanese cuisines.
From there Chris heads to the ancient city of Kyoto, wanders the tranquil temples and deer parks of Nara, before diving into Osaka’s iconic food scene – a city famously known as the “kitchen of Japan.”
He also explores the coastline around Misaki before ending the whole trip on a high in Tokyo, slap bang in the middle of one of the liveliest cities on earth.
Chris said: “Other than a few bites of sushi or a bowl of ramen back home, I haven’t really had the chance to eat this country’s food, but on this journey, that’s going to change.
“Japan’s food culture is completely unique, and I want to eat it all.”
Beth Angell, S4C’s Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment added: “Getting a taste of Japan’s food and drink culture through the eyes of Chris – who has wanted to visit the country throughout his life – truly is a great pleasure. Making Chris’s dream come true and bringing a programme that’s so rich in terms of culture and colour is a matter of pride for us at S4C.”
The Welsh Government’s Year of Wales and Japan 2025 has shown the power of cultural exchange and collaboration. It has celebrated and strengthened Wales’ reputation as a nation that values creativity, innovation, and sustainability, and it has opened doors for partnerships that will benefit both Wales and Japan for years to come.
