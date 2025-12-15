Plaid Cymru would underground pylon cables if the party won the Senedd elections next year.
The party has confirmed its opposition to pylons, stating that if it wins the Senedd election next May, it would favour underground cabling instead of above-ground pylons.
Plaid Cymru would establish a “strong presumption in favour of undergrounding”, and use wooden poles where necessary - banning steel pylons for lines of 132kv or below.
The party would also draw up a National Energy Strategy as a priority to ‘keep energy and profits created in Wales in our communities’.
Cefin Campbell, the candidate at the top of Plaid Cymru's list for Sir Gaerfyrddin constituency for next year's Senedd election, said: “I am very proud that Plaid Cymru is at the forefront of supporting our communities and working to keep energy and profits created in Wales in our communities so that we move away from an extractive economy model which has been so damaging to Wales over the centuries’.
“Our position will be clear if we have the privilege of being elected in May, that we will not allow pylons to be erected along our valleys to please capitalist companies, and any energy project must take place with the joint idea of communities and ideally under local ownership or welsh government ownership."
Pylons have been a hot topic in Welsh politics as energy companies close in on the Welsh landscape in an attempt to profit from the country’s many natural resources.
MPs and MSs across political parties have spoken out in opposition to pylons and in favour of underground cabling to protect the Welsh landscape.
The Welsh Labour government’s Planning Policy Wales is in favour of undergrounding cables, but some have criticised the policy for being too easy for companies to get around.
