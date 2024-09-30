Sick children in south Gwynedd who need to more than one night in hospital face a 160-mile round trip to Carmarthen when Bronglais Hospital’s children’s ward temporarily closes on 31 October.
In a report about the closure, Hywel Dda, who will temporarily close Angharad ward due to a shortage of nurses, said there was “need for further discussions with neighbouring health boards now identified to minimise disruption in terms of travel times for patients residing in North Gwynedd/Powys.”
Lisa Humphrey, Director of Women and Children's Services at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We understand some parents, including those in Gwynedd, who would normally bring their children to Bronglais Hospital will be concerned about the temporary changes to our paediatric inpatient service.
“All local families who would ordinarily attend Bronglais Hospital, will continue to do so during this temporary change at Angharad Ward. The majority of those who attend will continue to be cared for at Bronglais Hospital for up to 24 hours although, depending on circumstances, this could be up to 36 hours before being discharged home.
“For those who require a longer stay, and our modelling shows that these numbers are likely to be small, children and young people would be transferred to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “This is worrying news for young patients and their families including those living in south Meirionnydd who rely on Ysbyty Bronglais as their nearest general hospital.
“The thought of children requiring more than 24 hours’ paediatric inpatient care having to travel to Glangwili in Carmarthen is very concerning and will only compound the worry of local families.
“I will be seeking assurances from the local health board that this change is a short term measure and that every effort will be made to address staffing pressures which has led to this decision.”
Commenting on X (formerly Twitter) Mr ap Gwynfor said: “The Labour government were warned that we were facing a nursing shortage years ago yet failed to train and retain.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We greatly value the nursing workforce in Wales and the vital work they do.
“We remain committed to providing the NHS with the workforce it needs, and this year we are investing £281m to increase the number of training places.
“Our National Workforce Implementation Plan sets out actions to improve retention, including improving staff well-being, and continued investment in education and training.”