The future of Harlech Ardudwy Leisure Centre (HAL) remains unclear following Pobl Harlech’s decision to withdraw their bid, but the owners of Newport’s Celtic Manor Hotel are said to be interested.
Pobl Harlech withdrawal statement said: “We understand that at the most recent council meeting it was announced that a hotel development will include full public access to a pool, spa, and leisure facilities (we also hope a cafe and climbing wall). If this is accurate, then our community-led proposal would now represent a duplication of what has already been promised to the public. We sincerely hope these facilities are delivered as described and that the community will genuinely benefit from inclusive, affordable access.”
The group say they have “been subjected to a sustained and deeply troubling campaign of harassment, disinformation, and intimidation” orchestrated by the current HAL board “now dominated by town councillors who have repeatedly used their positions in public office to spread misleading narratives in order to pursue a commercial exit”.
“In doing so, they have not only misrepresented the facts, but have also attempted to present themselves as victims whenever legitimate concerns have been raised...It has also been clear from the outset that a genuine community proposal was never the intention of the current HAL board. Following the town council takeover in November 2024-when several town councillors assumed control and became the majority on the board, the process has lacked fairness, transparency, and any meaningful support for community-led ownership.
“The co-ordinated campaign of disinformation has severely undermined both public trust and our ability to participate on an equal footing. In light of all this, we must now formally notify you that we are withdrawing our bids for the Harlech Leisure Centre.”
HAL Board Chair Reg Chapman said: “When three Harlech councillors joined the swimming pool board it was to avoid HAL, the not-for-profit company going into receivership.
“If this had happened the site would have been lost as a community asset and the site could have been sold off for private development.
“I explained previously the Welsh hotel group Celtic Collection (owners of Celtic Manor and other Welsh hotels), approached the Board in May this year, about building a hotel on the site.
“These proposals along with the Pobl plan and a further proposal were all to be considered at a future meeting of the Harlech Community Council.
“We have explained to Pobl why this has caused delays in determining the use of the land.
“As the new Chair of the Board I have engaged with them to keep them informed.
“While I understand the frustration in the timescale, it would be wrong for us to dismiss an opportunity to see a significant economic development opportunity for Harlech being missed.
“We are engaged with Celtic Collection to understand their proposals for a hotel and leisure facilities. They will be making a presentation to our Board in the near future.
“The Board have no vested interest in this as our company is Not-for -profit. So, whatever happens we are volunteers committed to working for Harlech.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.