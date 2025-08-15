Kind-hearted bikers have presented vital medical equipment to two Gwynedd hospitals, thanks to money raised at their charity ride in 2024.
The presentation was made by some of the members of the Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorbike Club on Tuesday, 12 August.
Commenting on the presentation, Eifion Roberts, Chairperson of Beicwyr Llyn Biker Motorbike Club, said the day “was another memorable day in the life of the club”.
He added: “We were finally able to present to the Renal Unit / Dialysis Unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd and also Ysbyty Alltwen Tremadog their Body Density machines that they were after to help patients with their dialysis care at both hospitals, and even out in the communities too.
“As you may know the club managed to raise £9,300 towards the purchase of these machines.
“Helped by a contribution from the Kidney Association we have bought two machines.
“Present on 12 August were 2024 Lead Rider Gareth Williams, committee members Enlli Williams and Dave Tennant and club Chairperson Eifion Roberts.
“Eryl Rogers, the 2024 sweep rider, was unavailable. “Welcoming us and accepting the machines from us were: Dr Abdulfattah Alejmi, Consultant Nephrologist, Dr Gwenlli Jones, Renal Registrar, Sarah Hirst-Williams, Lead Renal, Lynda Withers, and Renal Unit Secretary.
Also present was Kathryn Cummings, Press and Communications Officer for Betsi Cadwaladr.
“We would like to thank them for their time yesterday, it was lovely to meet them.
“One last but very important thanks goes to Lynda Withers, Renal Unit Secretary. Lynda had been magnificent in helping us achieve our goal of providing these machines to the teams.
“Finally, diolch yn fawr iawn / thank you very much goes to everyone who helped us during our 2024 fundraiser. You all have made us look good again. Diolch o galon. Bikers doing good!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.