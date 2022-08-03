Harlech pubgoers raise cash for garden project
Saturday 13th August 2022 12:00 pm
Share
Liam Madigan (left) presenting the money raised at a fundraising event at the Queens Hotel to Joe Patton (right) who will order and plant spring flowering bulbs in the garden (N/a )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
HARLECH pubgoers have raised £100 to buy 100 bulbs for a wildflower garden in the town.
The ongoing efforts to support the local community were led this time by Rachel and Liam Madigan from The Queens Hotel.
Their loyal customers met the challenge to raise £100 for 100 bulbs.
The amount raised will enable the purchase and planting of snowdrops, crocuses and daffodils in the Harlech Community Wildflower Garden.
The legacy of next spring’s first flowering will be repeated flowering for many years to come.
Pictured here is Liam Madigan (left) presenting the money raised at a fundraising event at the Queens Hotel to Joe Patton (right) who will order and plant spring flowering bulbs in the garden.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |