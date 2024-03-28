Aberystwyth Town Council has said that since flashing 20mph signs outside schools on Llanbadarn Road have been removed after the introduction of a 20mph blanket speed limit, “people have been driving faster outside schools than previously.”
Councillors, responding to a consultation on the effects of the 20mph speed limit changes in Wales said that while it was “generally supportive of the reduction to 20mph”, members “highlighted some areas that needed further attention.”
As well as the situation on Llanbadarn Road, councillors also said the speed limit changes from 40mph to 20mph “too suddenly” between Trefechan and Penparcau in an area that has “significant foot traffic.”
Councillors added the change from 40mph to 20mph on Penglais Hill is also “too sudden when going downhill.”