A blue plaque has been unveiled in Harlech to commemorate Major Bryan Hilton-Jones M.C. and the commandos he trained during the Second World War.
The plaque was unveiled on Sunday, 2 June. Hilton-Jones was born in Harlech in 1918, the grandson of the town’s physician. His father, also a doctor, won a Military Cross whilst serving with the Royal Army Medical Corps.
After joining the commandos he recruited and trained X Troop, mainly German speaking German and Austrian Jews who escaped Europe before and in the early days of the conflict. By coincidence, some of their training was undertaken in Hilton-Jones’ home town. This included running to, up and back from Snowdon in full kit. They also scaled the walls of Harlech Castle, much to the surprise of the Home Guard!
After their training, they were assigned to different units and their linguistic abilities proved vital in the interrogation of enemy soldiers captured during raids into occupied Europe before D-Day.
Major Hilton-Jones survived the war but was tragically killed in Spain in 1969 alongside close family members.
The plaque is on Cambrian House on the High Street, where the troop’s informal social club met. It was called the “Melting Pot” because military ranks were not used. It is now a grocer’s shop, but was once a butchers run by Peter Jones, a distant cousin of the Major.
A moving unveiling ceremony was attended by members of the Hilton-Jones family, relatives of the commandos, representatives of Jewish military organisations, visitors and local residents. Also in attendance were Edmund Bailey, Lord Lieutenant for Gwynedd, and Sarah Foskett, High Sheriff. The plaque itself was unveiled by Nerys Pipkin, surviving daughter of Bryan Hilton-Jones.
The proceedings were introduced by Cllr Gwynfor Owen, Harlech & Llanbedr’s representative on Gwynedd County Council. Cllr Giles Bentham, Harlech Town Council, welcomed everyone to the proceedings.
In his opening speech, Cllr Owen said “it was an honour to take part in the proceedings”. He thanked everyone who did the hard work preparing for the event, especially Charles Rissbrook, Jane Jones and Giles Bentham.
After the unveiling those in attendance moved to the memorial hall for a recital by the Ardudwy Male Voice Choir, a display of photographs, speeches and refreshments. The plaque project was initiated and co-ordinated by Hilton-Jones family friend Charles Rissbrook.