Fifteen-year-old Llanybydder harpist Cerys Angharad won Young Musician of Dyfed 2023 following a final competition on 25 March at Rhosygilwen.
The youngest competitor on the night, she wowed the packed audience and judges with her winning recital.
As part of the prize, Cerys will give solo recitals at St David’s Cathedral, Fishguard International Music Festival and MusicFest, Aberystwyth, and have a harp composition specifically commissioned for her.
Cerys also won the Under 16 Harp Solo (at 14 years old) on home turf last year at the National Eisteddfod of Wales Ceredigion 2022 and went on to successfully win the prestigious Under 16 Instrumental Blue Ribband Prize and a scholarship of £1,000 towards her harp studies.
After recent auditions, she has also been awarded two further scholarships, Award for Young Musicians and Future Talent, both of which support, mentor and provide performing opportunities and financial support towards her harp studies.
She is extremely grateful to her harp tutor, Caryl Thomas (Cowbridge) for her continued support and guidance throughout.
