A Porthmadog company says some people have got their “antlers in a twist” following a redesign.
Purple Moose brewery has been criticised on social media for reducing the use of their distinctive colour and well-known animal logo. Concerns about Welsh were also raised.
When the ‘Cambrian News’ asked for a response to the backlash, Purple Moose said: “It would appear our recent announcement about the brand refresh has got some antlers in a twist.
“We hear our customers, and we get it. Purple Moose has always stood out, and we know change can be a bit of a shock, especially when it involves something as close to the heart as the brewery they love.
“As we enter our third decade, we wanted to mark the occasion with a bold new look: a fresh chapter that celebrates how far we’ve come, while still honouring the spirit of our moose-loving community. We know logos, labels, and colours aren’t just design choices; they carry meaning, memories, and identity. They mean a lot to us too.
“On Facebook, concerns have been expressed on the inclusion of Welsh. All our bottles and cans continue to include elements of Cymraeg, along with the Welsh dragon, with some of the range being Welsh named such as Calon Lân and Glaslyn. We’re one of the few Welsh breweries that include elements of Cymraeg on all our products, 90 per cent of our brilliant team are Welsh speakers, and we’ll never see a day where our iaith isn’t featured in our branding.
“We remain the same independent, family-owned brewery, and we can promise our customers that the beer they know and love hasn’t changed. Same recipes. Same passion. Still proudly brewed in beautiful Porthmadog.
“At the end of the day, it’s what’s inside that counts. So please stick with us: antlers, twists and all.”
