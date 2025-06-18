“On Facebook, concerns have been expressed on the inclusion of Welsh. All our bottles and cans continue to include elements of Cymraeg, along with the Welsh dragon, with some of the range being Welsh named such as Calon Lân and Glaslyn. We’re one of the few Welsh breweries that include elements of Cymraeg on all our products, 90 per cent of our brilliant team are Welsh speakers, and we’ll never see a day where our iaith isn’t featured in our branding.