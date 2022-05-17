Have your say on Lampeter forest biodiversity plan

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking residents in Lampeter and Cilcennin to have their say on a plan to ensure that forests in the area are fit for the future.

The plan aims to maintain and enhance the biodiversity of the forests, to increase the resilience of the forests to pests, disease and climate change, and to maintain a sustainable supply of timber.

The Lampeter and Cilcennin Forest Resource Plan covers 663 hectares comprised of several small woodlands on the outskirts of Lampeter, and a number of larger blocks surrounding Cilcennin, Cross Inn and Bethania.

NRW - which manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate across Wales - are holding a public consultation to allow the views of residents to influence the future management of the forest for the next 10 years and beyond.

Jim Ralph, Senior Land Manager for NRW said: “Our forests offer many benefits to the natural world and to our communities. T

“hey support local biodiversity, help us fight against the climate and nature emergencies, provide sustainable timber for us to use, and wonderful places for us all to spend time in and enjoy.

“We want to make sure residents in the Lampeter and Cilcennin areas have the chance to give their views on the plans for their local forests and to help make sure we set and meet the right targets for the area.”

Residents can access the consultation by visiting NRW’s consultation webpage on https://ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/ and search for ‘Lampeter and Cilcennin Forest Resourse Plan’.

Alternatively, residents can call 0300 065 3000 and ask to speak with Alan Wilson or Jim Ralph. From there they will be able to send out hard copies of the documents on request.

Residents who want to send feedback by post can send it to: Natural Resources Wales, Llanfair Road, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, SA20 0AL.