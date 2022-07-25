Have your say on new store plans
Aldi will hold a public exhibition tomorrow (Wednesday) on their plans to open a store in Pwllheli.
The supermarket is consulting on plans to open a new store on Caernarfon Road. It launched on Monday, 4 July and will close next Monday, 1 August.
As part of its commitment to community consultation, Aldi welcomes residents to an exhibition, displaying their vision for the site, between 3pm and 7pm at Main Hall, Plas Heli Cyf, Glan y Don tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 July.
Bryn Richards, property director for Aldi, said: “Over the years we have received a number of requests from local customers who live in Pwllheli to open a store closer to home and we are delighted to have found a suitable location. So far 305 local residents have responded to the consultation, we are encouraged that almost 85 per cent of responses are supportive of the proposals.
“As we enter the final week of the consultation, we would like to invite the local community to attend our public exhibition where members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions.”
If approved, the proposal would create up to 40 new jobs at the store, with further employment opportunities during construction and via the supply chain. Residents can visit the virtual exhibition at www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/pwllheli/ or provide feedback by calling 0800 298 7040 or emailing [email protected]
