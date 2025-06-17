A Pwllheli man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of assault.

Dominic Rogowski, of 35 Ffordd Mela, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.

The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emyr Wyn Jones in Pwllheli on 9 November last year.

Rogowski is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.