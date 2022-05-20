Headwear sculpture still evolving

A SCULPTURE started at Storiel at a live sculpting event is still being formed by artist Llŷr Erddyn Davies.

The live sculpting took place at Storiel from 20-22 April.

Llŷr has been commissioned to create a new artwork inspired by items of headwear in Storiel’s collection, and is sculpting headwear from the collection to feed into his design for the artwork.

He also invited people in Gwynedd and local community groups to share headwear that they believe represents them, to also inform the sculpture’s design.

There were also opportunities for people to sculpt their own piece of headwear at one of three drop-in workshops led by Llŷr at Storiel that weekend.

The project is funded by Welsh Government’s ‘Transforming Towns’ programme and Gwynedd Council. It forms part of a wider initiative to enhance Storiel’s outside space in order to create a pleasant area for people to enjoy and improve its community engagement.

Llŷr said: “Through my work I research and experiment with the relationships between people and their environment, be it with other people, land or objects in society. I enjoy the heavy industrial processes which are part of casting bronze sculpture.”

Explaining how his latest sculpture is going, he said: “The first steps have been taken to create a piece of public art.

“To start the unit I held public sculpture sessions and workshops at Storiel during Easter.

“The theme of the project is Self. I will focus on the headwear aspect, as there are many locally distinctive caps and hats on display at Storiel.

“Headwear can also convey our role in a community and tell our stories in our history today. I am looking forward to travelling around Gwynedd working together and getting inspiration and contributions from local people. There will be more community workshops held at Storiel during the next few month. During the recent workshops I have sculpted the crown of an Eisteddfod and on this I will tell the story of the crown and its winner but also other stories associated with the Eisteddfod in Gwynedd.”