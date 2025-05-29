A popular event in Tywyn that has taken place for almost a decade has been cancelled this year due to “financial losses” and a “shortage of volunteers”.
Tywyn Live 2025 will not take place, say Tywyn Events Organisation who put it on each year.
A public meeting took place on Monday, 12 May, to discuss this year’s event and the future of the annual music festival, and the group announced on social media on Saturday, 24 May that they have had to make the sad decision to cancel Tywyn Live 2025.
The Facebook post reads: “Important announcement.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Tywyn Live event.
“Over the past nine years, Tywyn Live has grown into a cherished fixture on the calendar for both locals and visitors, with many returning year after year to celebrate with us. Your support has helped us create something truly special for the community.
“Unfortunately, due to a combination of challenges - including significant financial losses caused by poor weather over the past two years and an ongoing shortage of volunteers - we are unable to move forward with the 2025 event. Hosting an event of this scale requires a dedicated team to ensure it is both safe and successful, for the enjoyment of the public and the benefit of local businesses who depend on the increased footfall.
“Despite our repeated calls for help, we've struggled to secure the committed volunteer support necessary to continue this year.”
Despite the disappointment of cancelling this year’s event, the organisers are hopeful of a return next year.
The post added: “This is not the end of Tywyn Live. Instead, we are taking a much-needed pause in 2025 to recover financially and hopefully welcome new volunteers to help shape the future of the event.
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has supported Tywyn Live over the years. Your enthusiasm and encouragement have meant more than words can express.
“We hope to see you again soon.”
Last year’s Tywyn Live took place on place from 25-26 August. The venue changed due to bad weather, but the organisers put on a great event for the locals and visitors.
In June last year, Tywyn Events Organisation spoke to the ‘Cambrian News’ and posted on social media about the urgent need for more volunteers.
Following Tywyn Carnival on 26 May 2025, Tywyn Events Organisation said on Facebook: “We need your help, due to increasing restrictions put in place by Gwynedd Council and North Wales Police plus current members ill health and ageing we are now in a very difficult position.
“If we do not recruit more volunteers asap we will not be able to continue running events.”
Tywyn Events Organisation put together a programme of activities for the town, and with two events left for 2024 - Tywyn Live and Ynysymaengwyn ghost walk, which had to be cancelled organisers looked to the public for help then, and find themselves doing so once again.
