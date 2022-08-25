Health board goes back to pre-Covid-19 maternity arrangement for visitors
Changes have been made to maternity inpatient visiting arrangements across north Wales following an update to national guidance on Covid-19 infection prevention and control.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has announced that local pre-Covid-19 maternity inpatient visiting arrangements are back in place for maternity visiting, birth, attending ultrasound scans during pregnancy and maternity appointments at hospitals and community sites.
Up to two birth partners can now be present during active labour and a single birth partner or other nominated person can visit the antenatal/ postnatal wards between 9am to 8pm daily, no booking is required. General visiting is from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm for up to two visitors at any one time, no booking is required.
Visitors are no longer required to provide evidence of a lateral flow test and there is no longer the requirement for individual screening or triaging at entry to the maternity ward.
We ask that all visitors remain vigilant for symptoms in the interests of protecting our patients, babies, staff and visitors. Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 or has symptoms, will not be permitted to visit whilst they are infectious. Visitors should not attend if they, or members of their household, have symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or other infections, for example Norovirus.
You can find full details about the revised visiting arrangements the health board’s website.
“The situation in any health care setting can change rapidly,” the health board said.
“Restrictions may be re-introduced at short notice, for the safety of our babies, patients, visitors and staff.
“To request further information on how we assess maternity visiting arrangements, you can contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) through our website.”
The changes came into effect on Wednesday, 24 August.
