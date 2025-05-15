Newly wed couple James Adams and Ashleigh Cole had just tied the knot at the beautiful setting of Crug Glâs Country House located at Croesgoch, St David’s, and were posing for photos at Abereiddi when the actor, renowned for his portrayal of Bronn in the fantasy series Game of Thrones [with the most infamous episode of the epic show known to its fanbase as ‘The Red Wedding’] strolled by in his flip-flops with his pet pooch, and wished them “congratulations” - before happily joining them for a pic.