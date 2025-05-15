A Pembrokeshire couple were given a wedding day surprise when Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn joined them to pose for a pic on their big day!
Newly wed couple James Adams and Ashleigh Cole had just tied the knot at the beautiful setting of Crug Glâs Country House located at Croesgoch, St David’s, and were posing for photos at Abereiddi when the actor, renowned for his portrayal of Bronn in the fantasy series Game of Thrones [with the most infamous episode of the epic show known to its fanbase as ‘The Red Wedding’] strolled by in his flip-flops with his pet pooch, and wished them “congratulations” - before happily joining them for a pic.
“It was our son James Adams and our daughter-in-law Ashleigh Cole’s big day. They were having wedding photos at Abereiddi when he passed whilst walking his dog,” said James’s mother Mary, who many will know from her role fundraising with Narberth and Whitland Rotary; as well as getting behind the lens herself at times with Powerpix Photography.
Flynn who teamed up with his Soldier Soldier co-star Robson Green during the mid-90s for a hat-trick of number one singles in the UK charts; has also appeared in other popular TV series such as Ripper Street, and most recently in the western series 1923 alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
Flynn now calls the quaint Pembrokeshire village of Llanrhian in Porthgain his home, which is located between St David's and Goodwick.
It was recently reported that he has turned his 18th century country home into a peace and wellness retreat – complete with a meditation hut.
As for the new Mr and Mrs Adams, the couple have two daughters Poppy and Millie.