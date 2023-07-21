Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has spoken of their efforts to restore services at Tywyn Hospital.
The Minor Injury Unit has reopened to patients this week following a successful recruitment drive, the health board said.
The unit temporarily closed three years ago due to long-standing staffing and recruitment difficulties.
The service is currently operating Tuesday to Thursday between the hours of 9am – 4pm to treat injuries that are not critical or life threatening.
Claire Brown, a Clinical Care Practitioner at the MIU, said she was delighted to see the MIU reopen again for the community.
She said: “I’m really happy that we have been able to reopen the MIU and bring this service back for our community.
“We are currently running a reduced service until we are fully staffed and when we are we hope to move to a five day service.
“It’s a really positive step for us here at Tywyn Hospital and we are all really pleased to see the service back open again.”
The reopening of the MIU follows the opening of a new Treatment Room in the hospital that has provided an extra service working in conjunction with GP surgeries to offer patients a larger range of facilities in their local community.
Janw Hughes-Evans, Director of Nursing for the West Integrated Health Community of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We are really pleased that we have been able to recruit new members of staff to reopen our MIU service in Tywyn.
“While the ward currently remains closed our efforts to recruit new nurses is still ongoing. We have had several unfilled vacancies that have prevented us from opening the ward earlier. We have now appointed a Ward Manager and a Deputy Ward Manager, but still need to appoint to another three nursing posts to safely reopen the ward.”