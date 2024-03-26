A BMA Cymru Wales survey of medical students reveals that 39 per cent plan to leave Wales after graduation to start their careers elsewhere with better pay and working conditions cited as the main reasons not to stay.
The survey of students at Wales’ medical schools revealed that 80 per cent of those who intend to leave Wales plan to begin foundation training in England and 15 per cent in Scotland where junior doctors receive higher pay.
Out of the students who intend to stay in Wales after graduation, just 25 per cent are currently planning to stay beyond their foundation training.
66 per cent of respondents planning to leave the NHS in Wales said current pay and working conditions had influenced their decision.