The Welsh Government has launched a 50-day challenge to help more people safely return home from hospital and to ease winter pressures on the NHS.
Health boards and local authorities will work together to use a 10-point action plan to support more people who have experienced long delays in hospital, to return home.
The challenge is designed to ensure the NHS and local councils work together to share and learn from best practice to improve system performance and ensure the right support is available to help people stay well or recover at home, or in the community.
All health boards and local authorities have accepted the 50-day Integrated Care Winter Challenge set by Ministers, which will run to the end of the year.