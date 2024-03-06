Calls have been made on the Welsh Government to tackle child health inequality in Wales.
According to Public Health Wales, the child mortality rate in Wales is 70 per cent higher for children in the most deprived groups than the least deprived.
Children in these groups are also 76 per cent more likely to be obese and by age 11, children in poverty are four times as likely to develop mental health issues.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats are now calling on the Welsh Government to commit to the creation of specific health inequality targets for their Child Poverty Strategy.
Mid and West Wales MS and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds said: “In 2024, no child in Wales should have to suffer from the devastating effects of poverty
“Child poverty can have a significant impact on health inequalities and poorer health outcomes, including higher infant mortality rates, and physical and mental health problems.
“I am pleased that the Welsh Government’s Child Poverty strategy has recognised this link. However I, alongside several organisations such as the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, remain disappointed that calls for clear targets and robust monitoring to track the strategy’s progress have seemingly been ignored.”