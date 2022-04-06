Aber charity fundraiser in memory of Robbie

A charity evening in memory of well-known Aberystwyth firefighter Robbie Jones is being held this weekend to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

There will be a Freddie Mercury tribute act, Forever Freddie, along with a raffle and auction at Aberystwyth Town Football Club on Sunday, 17 April.

Pre-booked tickets have already sold out, but you can still get entry on the night from 8pm, for £10.

The evening is being organised by Robbie’s niece Kirsty Jones, with the help of her mum Glenda Brown and her sister Stacey Mleczek, who is a staff member on the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital.

Kirsty said: “Uncle Robbie received wonderful care on the unit but sadly passed away in November 2020, aged just 56. He leaves a 15-year-old daughter, Elan, partner Sandy, and lots of family and friends who loved him very much.”

Robbie was a keen supporter and past player of Aberystwyth Football Club. He spent most of his career at Aberystwyth Fire Station where, in the latter years, he became a Station Liaison Officer for Ceredigion Command.

Robbie Jones with Elan ( Family photo )

“We wanted to do something in his memory to make him proud and so he wouldn’t be forgotten. Raising money for the Appeal seemed the perfect way because a new, purpose-built day unit will make such a difference for the local communities,” Kirsty added.

“Having cancer services closes to home is so important. Uncle Robbie was always saying how good the team on the unit were and how helpful.”

Auction items include a Wales rugby ball signed by the 2021 championship team and donated by Gareth Davies; signed Wales and Millwall football shirts; and a locally handmake Aberystwyth Town FC rag doll.

There will also be collection buckets at the event for anyone who wants to donate to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, which is aiming to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.