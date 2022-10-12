Aberaeron pub given one-out-of-five food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond
Wednesday 12th October 2022 11:30 am
Tafarn y Cadwgan has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating (Google Maps )
An Aberaeron pub has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tafarn y Cadwgan on Market Street was given the score after assessment on 2 September, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Ceredigion’s 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
