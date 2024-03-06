More needs to be done to make homes affordable, to protect the health and well-being of everyone in Wales, Public Health Wales has said.
A new report highlights how the cost of living crisis is making homes less affordable for more people and how this is impacting on their health.
It said that not being able to afford rent or mortgage payments has “negative impacts on mental health”, while “high energy bills mean people are more likely to live in cold and damp homes leading to higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, arthritis and respiratory conditions.”
Senior Policy Officer at Public Health Wales, Manon Roberts said: “We need more homes built to meet demand to help improve housing affordability and improve health.”