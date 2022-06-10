Abermad Nursing Home closes its doors

ABERMAD Nursing Home is set to officially close next week, Ceredigion County Council chiefs have announced.

Ceredigion County Council has confirmed this afternoon that Abermad Nursing Home, between Llanfarian and Llanilar will officially close its doors on Wednesday 15 June, after suitable alternative accomadation had been found for all residents.

Set in Abermad Mansion, the home cares for those aged over 65 and can support those with specialist care needs, such as Alzheimer’s, Epilepsy and Parkinson’s Disease. The home could cater for up to 27 residents across 23 single rooms and two shared rooms.

The nursing home had said to be facing recruitment issues, leaving it with insufficient staff.

Following the shock announcement of the home’s closure earlier this month, a spokesperson for the home said: “As a responsible care provider, we conduct regular reviews into the sustainability of all our care homes to make sure we can continue to deliver high quality care with the appropriate number of trained staff.

“Abermad has faced a long-term recruitment challenge which has left us unable to staff the home to appropriate levels.

“Despite our best efforts to attract qualified carers and nursing staff to the home, we have been unable to solve this recruitment challenge. As a result, and for the safety of all the residents living at the home, we have made the difficult decision to close Abermad Nursing Home.”

The home, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion County Council have been working to support residents and their families in finding appropriate alternative care and placements.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Ceredigion County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Abermad Nursing Home have successfully worked together to ensure that all residents have new placements and the home will shortly close with the last resident leaving.

“The staff of Abermad have ensured that they have supported the residents at this difficult time and also made sure they have settled in their new homes.