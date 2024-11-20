A new joint report published today by the health, care, and education inspectorates in Wales highlights the need for improvements in mental health support for children and young people.
While some progress has been made, the findings by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW), Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), and Estyn reveal that many children and young people are still struggling to access the help they need, when they need it.
The report highlights the dedication of professionals who are working hard to support children and young people, despite increasing demand for services.
Innovative solutions, such as online resources and app-based support, along with welcoming spaces like Crisis Hubs and Youth Cafés, are providing young people with flexible options for seeking help.
However, further action is required to ensure that every child and young person in Wales gets the right support, at the right time.
Key findings include the need for improvement in early help and prevention; gaps in specialist care; a disparity in service access; and a rise in crisis support.
The report raises concerns about funding, poor communication between services, and a lack of coordinated care. and calls for stronger partnerships between health and local authorities to ensure children and young people get the right care at the right time.
Alun Jones, Chief Executive of HIW, said: “This report highlights the urgent need for improvement in mental health services for our children and young people.
“While we commend the dedication of professionals who are working tirelessly to provide support, many children and young people are still struggling to access the care they need.
“We cannot allow a sense of helplessness amongst children and young people to persist; every child in Wales should know where to turn for help and receive timely support, regardless of their location.”
Chief Inspector of CIW, Gillian Baranski said: “Mental health support for our children and young people is not just a statistic; it's a call to action.
“It's deeply concerning that over half of Wales’s children and young people don't know where to turn for help.
“While initiatives like Crisis Hubs offer hope, we must do more.”