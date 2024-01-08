ACCIDENT and emergency departments across west Wales are 'under significant pressure' today (Monday).
Bosses at Hywel Dda University Health Board are advising people to only attend emergency departments if they have a life-threatening illness of serious injury.
The health board said in a post to social media: "All our Emergency Departments (A&E) are under significant pressure today (Monday, 8 January 2024).
"If you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker or call NHS 111 if you are unsure what help you need.
"For urgent mental health support please call 111 and select option 2. For advice and support from a mental health professional 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."
Hywel Dda is asking that people only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as:
• Severe breathing difficulties
• Severe pain or bleeding
• Chest pain or a suspected stroke
• Serious trauma injuries (eg. from a car crash)
If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units. They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as:
• Minor wounds
• Minor burns or scalds
• Insect bites
• Minor limb, head, or face injuries
• Foreign bodies in the nose or ear
The health board message continues: "If have minor injury or walk-in services at our main acute hospitals. For details, please check our website.
Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment.
"If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is well enough to go home, but is waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may be able to help them to get home more quickly if you and your family are in a position to support them at home.
"Thank you for your support."