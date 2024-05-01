The 2024 Order of St John UK Awards for Organ Donation has honoured individuals who have given the priceless gift of life through organ donation.
The awards are held throughout the UK and are run by the regional St John Priories in conjunction with their partner Organ Donation Team.
The Welsh Organ Donor Awards took place at Cornerstone in Cardiff on Tuesday, 23 April.
St John Ambulance Cymru have been running the awards with the South Wales Organ Donation Team for the last decade.
32 families were reunited with members of the Organ Donation Team at the award ceremony.
The awards were presented by Morfudd Meredith, HM Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan and Paul Griffiths OBE, KStJ, DL the Prior for Wales.