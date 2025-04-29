Cletwr, the popular community run shop and café at Tre’r Ddȏl, holds its annual Pollinator Festival on Sunday, 18 May, between 10am and 4pm.
Cletwr invites customers to enjoy the garden, cared for by a volunteer team. The garden is especially interesting because it has been designed to be attractive to pollinating insects and has Welsh Government status as a Bee Friendly place.
The festival is free and open to all, and is especially suitable for families. Throughout the day there will be demonstrations, activities, and an opportunity to learn about the important role of pollinators in helping plants grow and thrive.
The day starts at 10am with a chance to see and talk about various moths that have visited Cletwr garden the night before. Between 11.30am and 2.30pm there will be guided walks around the garden looking out for bees and other pollinating insects.
Other things going on all day include a chance to decorate a slate with an insect or flower, colour a card with insect, butterfly and flower images and make a paper pot for a sunflower seed.
For younger people there will be face painting with bee and flower designs.
Check out the lucky dip where a selection of attractive and useful objects made by the Cletwr Knit & Natter Group will be on offer for £2 a go.
The shop and café will join in the celebration with honey goods on the shelves and honey flavoured cakes on sale.
Visitors to Cletwr throughout the year will see how the seasons change, offering protection to insects during the winter and food for them in spring and summer.
There is a wild flower meadow patch, a corner shaded by bushes and trees, pollinator friendly flower beds, scented herbs, the rockery, lots of fruiting plants and even a bug hotel.