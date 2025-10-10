Support for families who have experienced the devastating loss of a baby is being extended.
The Welsh Government has announced the extension of baby loss bereavement care support, which covers miscarriage, termination of pregnancy for foetal anomaly, stillbirth, neonatal death and sudden unexpected death in infancy.
The £35,000 investment will enable SANDS, the pregnancy and baby loss charity, to continue supporting the delivery of this essential care.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: "This funding ensures that bereaved families across Wales will continue to receive the high-quality bereavement care they deserve during their most difficult moments.”
Baby Loss Awareness Week is being marked from 9 to 15 October this year, with blue and pink lights and candles being lit across Hywel Dda hospitals.
