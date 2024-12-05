Calls have been made for the Welsh Government to introduce targets to get to grips with low dementia diagnosis rates.
Alzheimer’s Society Cymru estimates that people currently wait an average of three and a half years for a diagnosis after the first onset of symptoms.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said during a Senedd debate on 4 December that early diagnosis and improved treatment options could help reduce the cost of dementia to the NHS and make a cost saving of up to £45,000 per person by delaying admission to care homes.
The Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Health and Social Care said: “Dementia is the biggest killer in the UK yet 44 per cent of people living with dementia in Wales are undiagnosed and don’t receive the support they need as a result.
“With undiagnosed dementia costing the Welsh economy £2.3bn and one in six hospital beds occupied by someone with dementia, the pressure placed on health and social care services cannot be understated.
“It’s clear that improving dementia diagnosis rates is crucial to not only give those living with dementia the support they need, but to reduce the pressure on the NHS and on local authorities.
“The Welsh Government’s next Dementia Action Plan must not shy away from targets to improve diagnosis rates.”
Gemma Roberts, National Influencing Manager for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, called on the Welsh Government to “urgently make dementia a priority in Wales.”
“Dementia prevalence is predicted to increase rapidly over the next 15 years – the number of people living with dementia in Wales will rise by 37 per cent by 2040,” she said.
“We are calling on the Welsh Government to commit to bold, ambitious, and achievable new diagnosis rate targets.
“The health service urgently needs to increase diagnostic capacity and infrastructure to ensure everyone can access an early, accurate diagnosis.
“Dementia’s devastating impact is colossal – on the lives of those it affects, on the healthcare system and on the economy.
“Now is the time to prioritise dementia and unlock the support we know is desperately needed.
“That starts with getting more people in Wales diagnosed.”